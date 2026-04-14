Galadima To Tinubu: Even A Corpse Will Defeat You In 2027

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An opposition party chieftain, Alhaji Buba Galadima, has declared that even a corpse would defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

“Even if there is no living human being in Nigeria and we bring a corpse in a coffin and put it against President Tinubu, I assure you that that corpse will win the election in 2027,” Galadima said.

Galadima spoke on Tuesday in abuja during the African Democratic Congress (ADC) national convention.

The former Buhari ally hailed the ADC for holding its convention, despite “threats and intimidation,” alleging attempts by the government of the day to frustrate the event.

Stating that the threats almost derailed the convention, Galadima alleged pressure on the owner of the facility used for the event.

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“Yesterday around 1 a.m., we got a message that this venue that was acquired for this convention was actually cancelled because the owner was threatened by the powers that be, that if he allowed us to be here, they will revoke his certificate of occupancy,” he said.

Despite the development, the organisers insisted on proceeding with the event, a decision Galadima described as a stand against intimidation.

“The person with whom I was sitting asked me for my opinion, and my opinion was simply that even if Abuja will burn to ashes today, we will hold this convention in this hall. And so we did,” he added.

The politician described the successful hosting of the convention as a “test case” of the opposition’s resolve, warning that further restrictions could be imposed on political activities.

“This is a test ground. Have we not held this convention today here? They may not even allow us to campaign in Nigeria,” he said.

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The opposition figure stressed the need for political actors to resist what he termed attempts to dictate the pace and nature of opposition politics in the country.

“It is important that nobody in this country should set the pace on how our political behaviour should be. We must assert ourselves whether they like it or not,” he stated.

He also accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of attempting to weaken opposition parties across the board, naming the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Labour Party, and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as targets.

“We have seen that the APC and its government have tried to destroy the PDP, the SDP, the NNPP, the Labour Party, and indeed the ADC,” he said.

Galadima declared that the ruling party could be defeated in the 2027 general elections regardless of the circumstances, urging supporters to remain steadfast in the face of what he described as intimidation and political pressure.

“Any attempt to intimidate or to frustrate us, we must stand and say no. It is only our resilience, boldness, and courage that will deliver us,” he said.