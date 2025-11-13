Galatasaray Slap €150m Price Tag On Osimhen To Fend Off Suitors

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Transfer speculation surrounding Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has reached a new height just months after his record-breaking move to Galatasaray, forcing club president Dursun Özbek to address the escalating rumours.

Galatasaray value Osimhen as being worth €150 million, and it is what they will be demanding for any clubs interested this season. This staggering valuation aligns with the growing consensus that Osimhen is currently operating in the elite tier of world football.

Chelsea have been among several European clubs closely linked with Osimhen, reports in Turkey say.

Osimhen’s blistering start to the 2025-26 season has reignited talk of another blockbuster transfer to one of Europe’s top clubs, a development that few could have predicted so quickly after his €75 million arrival from Napoli—a deal that remains the most expensive transfer in Turkish football history.

Speaking at an awards ceremony in Istanbul, Özbek was asked directly about reports that Galatasaray had set an astronomical €150 million price tag on their star striker.

“Osimhen is one of the most valuable footballers in Türkiye,” Özbek said. “I don’t want to comment on his numbers. There is one thing all Turkish football fans agree on: Osimhen is the league’s most valuable player.”

Osimhen has been nothing short of a phenomenon, netting nine goals in 12 appearances this season.

His most devastating impact has come in the Champions League, where he has scored six goals in just three games, powering Galatasaray to three wins in four matches—the club’s best start to the competition in 13 years. This stunning form has placed the Turkish giants on the brink of the knockout rounds and, crucially, elevated Osimhen’s market value to potentially double his initial transfer fee.

His incredible narrative has even caught the eye of UEFA, which is reportedly preparing a documentary on the Nigerian star, who recently became the highest-scoring Nigerian in European continental competitions.

With European heavyweights like Chelsea, PSG, Manchester United, and Barcelona all said to be monitoring the situation, renewed speculation suggests that one of them may be preparing to test Galatasaray’s resolve when the transfer window reopens.

The question for the Turkish champions is no longer whether Osimhen is valuable, but how high they can set the new market standard.

He scored his first Champions League hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Ajax.