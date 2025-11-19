Galatasaray Suffer Osimhen Injury Blow

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Turkish club Galatasaray has confirmed that Victor Osimhen sustained a muscle injury in the Super Eagles’ 4-3 penalty shootout defeat to DR Congo on Sunday.

Osimhen was replaced by Akor Adams at half time with many unsure of what led to his substitution as Nigeria struggled in his absence.

Galatasaray confirmed the forward underwent MRI examination at the club’s hospital on Wednesday.

The club released a statement on their website on Wednesday to provide an update on Osimhen’s injury while also confirming that he has started treatment.

The statement read: “In the MRI examination performed today at our sponsor hospital Acıbadem, our football player Victor Osimhen, a moderate level of strain (strain and bleeding) was detected in his left posterior muscle and treatment has been started.”

Meanwhile, Osimhen has also provided an update about the injury.

Advertisement

He said: “My injury is not very serious.”the former Napoli striker told A Spor on arrival in Turkey.

The 26-year-old is expected to miss Galatasaray’s clash against Gençlerbirliği this weekend in the Turkish League.

Osimhen has been a key player for the club this season, scoring nine goals in all competitions this season, including six goals in the Champions League.