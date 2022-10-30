Gambia Seeks Nigeria’s Assistance To Accelerate Growth In Telecoms Sector

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Gambian Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Ousman Bah, is seeking the collaboration of the Nigerian Communications Commission to accelerate growth of the telecommunications sector of both countries.

Bah made the call during a visit of the Gambian delegation to NCC headquarters in Abuja.

The visist was inspired by the success, which Nigeria has witnessed in the telecoms sector.

The Gambian Minister stressed that the country is making stride to follow the same path of success, the NCC disclosed in a statement seen by THE WHISTLER.

“The current industry statistics is proof that Nigeria is achieving her goals of digitisation of its economy,” Bah said.

Bah during the visit sought the NCC’s support and strategic collaboration to accelerate economic growth and improve efficiency in both countries.

The Director of Legal and Regulatory Services of the NCC, Josephine Amuwa, who received the delegation on behalf of the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, linked the success recorded to the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003.

Amuwa said, “The NCA 2003 empowers the Commission to effectively carry out its regulatory mandate, one of which is to create an enabling environment for competition among operators in the industry, as well as provision of qualitative and efficient telecommunications services throughout the country.”

“The USPF was also established by the NCA 2003 to ensure that services are extended into the rural communities to ensure that telecoms services are available in unserved and underserved areas, even in the urban areas, to meet government objectives.

“The Commission adopts a participatory rule-making process where key players in the industry are invited to a public hearing for further deliberations to ensure that the stakeholders’ views are considered in establishing these regulatory guidelines.”