‘Game Of Thrones’ Director Casts Nigerian For Warner Bros Film

The casting director for ‘Game of Thrones,’ Nina Gold, has cast a Nigerian born UK actor, Shobowale Bamgbose for a Warner Bros production.

The popular casting director, who is known for her work on the HBO series, ‘Rome,’ and ‘Game of Thrones, was also responsible for John Boyega’s inclusion into ‘Star Wars.’

Sobowale Bamgbose’s talent company, ARA Talent Group confirmed as they announced the new feat on their social media page.

The talent company wrote, “Congratulations to our client, Sobowale Bamgbose, who has been confirmed for a fantastic role in a new Warner Bros cinematic release cast by the wonderful team of Nina Gold Casting! We are very proud of Sobowale who has come so far!!! Well Done.”

Bamgbose had featured in Hollywood movies like ‘Casino Royale,’ ‘Dog City’ and a number of theater plays, as well as an Access Bank advert.

In an article by UK Guardian, Gold was described as partly responsible for the impression that British actors have colonized Hollywood by sneaking unknown young UK actors like John Boyega and Daisy Ridley, into ‘Star Wars’.