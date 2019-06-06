Sponsored

Sponsored

UBA 900×90

Ganduje Queries Sanusi Over ‘Financial Misappropriation’

Nigeria
By Ating Enwongo
Umar-Ganduje
Umar Ganduje, Kano State Governor
Whatsapp

The governor of Kano state Abdullahi Ganduje, has queried emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi, over alleged financial misappropriation.

The letter of query is coming two days after the duo shook hands and prayed together during the Eid el Fitr celebrations.

RELATED

Eid-el-Fitr: Police Restrict Movement In Borno

KANO: Sanusi Absent As New Kano Emirs Attend Ganduje’s…

The state’s anti-graft agency had grilled the emir and requested in a report for his suspension, saying N3.4 billion was misspent by the emirate under Sanusi.

Advertisement

It also stated that between 2014 and 2017, the Kano emirate spent over N1.4 billion on “fraudulent and unappropriated expenditure” which violates the provisions of section 120 of the 1999 constitution (as amended) and section 8 of the Kano state emirate council special fund law, 2004.

“It is also the opinion of this Commission, based on the available evidence, that Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II continued to undermine the investigation through various means which include giving instruction to all officers invited for clarification to shun the commission’s invitation,” the report read.

“The act is seriously affecting the process of our statutory responsibility and offends the provisions of Section 25 of the Commission’s enabling Law 2008 (as amended).”

Advertisement

You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like

Eid-el-Fitr: Police Restrict Movement In Borno

IFTAR: Obi Of Onitsha Absent As Buhari Dines With Ooni, Sultan, Sanusi, Others At…

Buhari’s Aide Defends Ganduje’s N6m Cash Gift To Nigerians Released From S/Arabia…

KANO: Court Says New Emirates Not Recognized

Advertisement

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!