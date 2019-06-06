Ganduje Queries Sanusi Over ‘Financial Misappropriation’

The governor of Kano state Abdullahi Ganduje, has queried emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi, over alleged financial misappropriation.

The letter of query is coming two days after the duo shook hands and prayed together during the Eid el Fitr celebrations.

The state’s anti-graft agency had grilled the emir and requested in a report for his suspension, saying N3.4 billion was misspent by the emirate under Sanusi.

It also stated that between 2014 and 2017, the Kano emirate spent over N1.4 billion on “fraudulent and unappropriated expenditure” which violates the provisions of section 120 of the 1999 constitution (as amended) and section 8 of the Kano state emirate council special fund law, 2004.

“It is also the opinion of this Commission, based on the available evidence, that Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II continued to undermine the investigation through various means which include giving instruction to all officers invited for clarification to shun the commission’s invitation,” the report read.

“The act is seriously affecting the process of our statutory responsibility and offends the provisions of Section 25 of the Commission’s enabling Law 2008 (as amended).”