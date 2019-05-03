Ganduje Sacks Permanent Secretaries

Advertisement

Governor of Kano State, Umar Ganduje, on Thursday, sacked all 33 permanent secretaries manning several ministries, agencies, and parastatals in the state civil service with immediate effect.

He directed them to hand over to the most senior director in their respective ministries, agencies and parastatals on or before May 8.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, in the Office of the Head of Service, Auwalu Muhammad Naiya read in part, “in line with the present administration resolve to vigorously pursue/implement the regime initiatives embarked upon since its inception, and cognizant of the need to further ensure greater efficiency in service, as well as reinvigorate the top echelons of the civil service, Kano state government has relieved all permanent secretaries of their office with immediate effect.

“Accordingly they are to handover to the most senior director in their respective ministries/organization before May 8th 2019.

“In a related vein, all substantive Directors on grade level 16 or 17 as well as the permanent secretaries relieved of their appointment who are interested, could apply for the position of a permanent secretary in the state civil service and should submit their applications along with their curriculum vitae and notification of last promotion or appointment to this office on or before Thursday, May 9.”