Ganduje’s Deputy Wins Kano APC Governorship Primary

Kano State Deputy Governor, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Primary Election in the state, with 2,289 votes

The election was supervised by the representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission,the Police and Department of State Security.

Gawuna defeated his opponent, Hon.Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada, to emerge winner of the primary election held in the late hours of Thursday at the Sani Abacha Sports Complex,Kofar Mata,Kano.

While declaring the result, the Chairman of the election committee, Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura, said Gawuna polled 2,289 votes while the other aspirant Sha’aban had 30 votes.

According to him ,the total number of delegates for the exercise was 2,420, total votes cast were 2,339 while invalid votes were 20.

Sen. Kaura subsequently declared Gawuna as “the standard flag bearer of the APC in the Gubernatorial election that will take place in 2023 in Kano State he said.”

Gawuna, while giving a victory speech, attributed his success to Allah and expressed appreciation for the support of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, the party leaders and delegates.

He appealed to all party members to join hands with him and work hard towards the success and victory of the APC during the general elections.

Also speaking on the occasion, Governor Ganduje commended the election committee for a thorough and transparent exercise.