Gani Adams Flays IGP, Others For ‘Opposing’ State Police

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has berated the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbedokun, and others who allegedly oppose the creation of sate police.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Ben Okolo, who represented Egbetokun at a recent public dialogue on state police, clarified a statement credited to him on the matter which has drawn reactions from many quarters.

Okolo had clarified that his statement at the public dialogue that “Nigeria is not ready for a decentralised police force” was a personal view and did not reflect the stance of the police force.

But Adams, while speaking at the 2024 edition of Okebadan Festival, Ibadan, Oyo State on Wednesday, held that those opposing the creation of the state police are enemies of Nigeria.

He also lamented that governors get billions of naira as security votes yet insecurity across the nation was still of great concern to Nigerians.

“Whatever security challenges that come from each of the states in Nigeria is a reflection of the burden of leadership at the top.

“Security of lives and property is one of the major responsibilities of every government, as much as we need state police to take care of security deficits in the country, there is an urgent need for us to amend the constitution to fulfill the demand and yearnings of Nigerians on effective state policing and other issues,” said Adams.

He appealed to President Bola Tinubu to do his best by influencing the National Assembly on the need to amend the Nigerian Constitution to give way for state police.

Earlier, the Oyo state coordinator of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Dr. Rauf Abiola said the state police is a very viable and welcome ideal, particularly in Oyo state.