Gani Adams Mobilizes 10 Yoruba Obas In Benin Republic To Ensure Igboho’s Release

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has rallied 10 Yoruba monarchs in Republic of Benin to assist Yoruba Nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho.

Igboho, who is standing trial in Benin Republic, is battling against the move by the Nigerian government to have him extradited to Nigeria.

He was accused of stockpiling arms and declared wanted by the Department of State Services whose operatives invaded his Ibadan residence on July 1 and killed two persons during the raid.

Adams, who said in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, on Monday that he had rallied 10 prominent monarchs in the country to assist Igboho.

He said Igboho deserves to be supported because he was hunted for his struggles to free the Yoruba race from oppression.

Adams said the move to seek the monarchs’ intervention became imperative because of the sensitive nature of the case, adding that the 10 prominent monarchs are in the best position to work with the authorities of the Republic of Benin to ensure there is justice for Igboho.

The statement read, “I am not comfortable with the way the Federal Government is handling Sunday Igboho’s case and I have made my position known to the world. I have also rallied more than 10 prominent Yoruba monarchs in Republic of Benin to discuss the possibility of getting Igboho off the hook, and ensure that he regains his freedom unconditionally.

“Going forward, I think we must stand by him because we are all in the struggle for the liberation of our race and whatever happens to Igboho happens to us. And the journey, though, didn’t begin with him, it will definitely not end with him, because the agitation for self-determination is our legitimate rights for which we are ready to follow with all our strengths. “

Some traditional rulers in Benin Republic had held an emergency meeting on Igboho’s travails on Sunday.

The Alajowun of Ajowunland, Oba Signon Adekilumo hosted the meeting and other Obas in attendance were Alajase of Ajase-Ile Porto-Novo, Oba Alajase Onikoyi; Onitowe of Towe land, Oba Shitu Adeleke; Ologunba of Ogunba, Oba Adio Ogunju; Oniohorije of Ohoriland, Oba Awelede Salomon.

Others were the Onimasse of Mase land, Oba Akerekoro, Palais Royal de Seme Krake, Sa Majeste Roi de KRAKE, Palais Royal de Ilase Sa Majeste Roi de Ilase, Oloye R. Oguntosin Taye, among others.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji also sent delegations to Benin Republic to observe the court proceedings.