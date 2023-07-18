Garba Shehu Writing Book On Experience As Buhari’s Spokesman

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s former Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has disclosed plans to document his experience in government for the benefit of aspiring media and public relations practitioners.

Shehu, a journalist and former president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, had also served as the spokesperson of the former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar.

Shehu, who rejected THE WHISTLER’s request for an interview on his time as presidential spokesperson, said he was already working on his memoir which would tell the story of his time in government.

“I’m writing a book on that, a book that can be useful to young people and when it’s ready you will see it,” he said while responding to THE WHISTLER’s plea that he speaks on his experience as Buhari’s spokesperson.

He said he had decided not to grant any interview after exiting government as he could be misunderstood.

“For now I have decided not to grant any interview because it would be twisted, especially on social media. But if I change my mind and I want to talk on any national issues, I will let you know,” he said.

As ex-president Buhari’s spokesman, Shehu often found himself defending some unpopular actions and statements of the former president while keeping a straight face.

He was severely criticized and pilloried on social media and was often the butt of acidic jokes directed at the presidency.