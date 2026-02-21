Garki Polling Unit Records Zero Voters By 11:35am

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Garki Municipal Area of Abuja recorded zero voter turnout as of 11:35am on Saturday in the ongoing Abuja Area Council elections.

THE WHISTLER observed that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived at Polling Unit 114, AEDC APO Regional Office, at about 9:00am, with electoral materials duly deployed and accreditation set to commence shortly after.

However, as of the time of filing this report, not a single voter had turned up to cast a ballot.

Speaking with THE WHISTLER, the Presiding Officer at the unit, Okechi Paschal, described the development as disappointing, noting that 33 registered voters were expected at the polling unit.

“It is very disappointing that people who seek to make a change refuse to come out to vote,” he said.

“We are here and fully prepared. We hope that before the close of polls, voters will come out to exercise their civic responsibility,” he added.

Observations by THE WHISTLER showed that only a few security personnel and four party agents were present at the polling unit. Election materials were neatly arranged, while officials remained on standby awaiting voters.

Also speaking to THE WHISTLER, a party agent who requested anonymity attributed the low turnout to voter ignorance.

“Not many people are aware that their polling unit is here. I think this polling unit is a new one. Most people are unaware of where their units are, even though it is clearly written on their voter’s card,” she said.

However, by 12:14pm, the polling unit recorded its first voter, ending hours of complete inactivity.