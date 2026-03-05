Gas Shortage Cuts Nigeria’s Power Generation By 292MW, Says NISO

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria’s power generation on Thursday recorded a decline due to the gas supply constraints that affected several thermal power plants.

According to the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO), as at 05:00 hours of Thursday, the total generation on the national grid stood at 3,940.53 MW due to gas supply constraints.

The system operator explained that between 06:00 hours and 08:00 hours, several generating units were forced to shut down as a result of inadequate gas supply to the plants.

It added that the development had resulted in a cumulative reduction of approximately 292 MW in available generation on the grid during the period.

“The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) wishes to inform stakeholders and the public of the continued decline in electricity generation on the national grid arising from persistent gas supply constraints affecting several thermal power plants.

Advertisement

“As at 05:00 hours of today Thursday, 5th March 2026, total generation on the national grid stood at 3,940.53 MW, which was already below the expected capacity due to existing gas supply limitations impacting a number of generating stations.

“Between 06:00 hours and 08:00 hours, several generating units were forced to shut down as a result of inadequate gas supply to the plants.

“This resulted in a cumulative reduction of approximately 292 MW in available generation on the grid during the period.

“Operational data as of 04 March 2026 indicate that thermal power plants require approximately 1,588.61 million standard cubic feet (MMSCF) of gas per day to operate at optimal capacity.

“However, actual gas supply to these stations was approximately 652.92MMSCF, representing about 40% of the gas required for optimal generation.

Advertisement

“These developments further reduced the total generation available for dispatch to the national grid and have contributed to the current generation inadequacy being experienced across the system”, NISO stated.

The system operator, however, disclosed that it was working with the affected Generation Companies (GenCos) and relevant gas suppliers to closely monitor the situation and facilitate the restoration of generation as soon as gas supply to the affected plants stabilizes.

“The System Operator continues to take necessary operational measures to maintain grid stability while managing the impact of the reduced generation on the network.

“NISO remains committed to ppfppp stakeholders and the public informed on developments affecting the national grid”, it stated.