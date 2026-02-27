Gas Supply Constraints Cut Nigeria’s Power Generation To 4,300MW, Says NISO

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has attributed the decline in the electricity generation to the inadequate gas supply to thermal power plants.

THE WHISTLER can report that the country’s power generation capacity had dropped to an average of about 4,300 megawatts (MW).

In a statement titled “Declining Power Output Attributable to Generation Shortfalls and Gas Supply Limitations” , the system operator said the current generation level reflects a significant shortfall in gas delivered to power stations across the country.

According to NISO, thermal plants account for the dominant share of Nigeria’s generation mix, making gas availability critical to overall grid performance.

Any disruption in gas supply, it noted, directly impacts available generation capacity and total system output.

The operator disclosed that thermal power plants collectively require an estimated 1,629.75 million standard cubic feet (MMSCF) of gas per day to operate at optimal capacity.

“However, as of February 23, 2026, actual gas supply stood at approximately 692.00 MMSCF per day, less than 43 per cent of required volumes.

“This shortfall in gas supply has significantly constrained generation output,” the statement said.

It added that the reduced energy currently allocated to Distribution Companies (DisCos) mirrors the limited supply available on the national grid.

NISO explained that when total system generation drops significantly, it is compelled to implement load shedding measures across the grid.

“Available energy is then dispatched in line with allocation percentages approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) under the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) framework to maintain grid stability and prevent system disturbances”, NISO explained.

The operator expressed regret over the inconvenience to electricity consumers and market participants, assuring that it is working closely with relevant stakeholders to restore full energy allocation once gas supply improves and generation capacity rebounds.