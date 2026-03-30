Gawuna Resigns As Chairman Of FBMN Board

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nasiru Gawuna has resigned his position as Chairman of the Governing Board of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, in compliance with a directive requiring political appointees with electoral ambitions to step down ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a resignation letter dated March 27, 2026, Gawuna stated that his decision takes immediate effect, noting that it aligns with the directive issued by Bola Ahmed Tinubu in line with provisions of the Electoral Act.

Tinubu had in a statement issued last week directed all political office holders who have interest in contesting the 2027 election should resign in line with the Electoral Act.

“I write to formally tender my resignation as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, effective March 31st, 2026,” he said.

The former Deputy Governor of Kano State explained that his decision was guided by the need

to strictly adhere to the President’s directive requiring appointees with political aspirations to relinquish their positions.

Advertisement

Gawuna expressed appreciation to the President for the opportunity to serve in various capacities, including his earlier role as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Bayero University Kano.

He described his time in public service as a privilege, noting that it allowed him to contribute to national development and institutional growth.

“I am deeply grateful to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the immense trust he placed in me. It has been an honour to serve and contribute to the development of our nation,” he said.

Gawuna reiterated that his resignation was in strict compliance with the directive and the Electoral Act, adding that he is leaving his future in the hands of Allah while seeking guidance on his next political steps.

He also assured that he would ensure a smooth transition process by handing over responsibilities in accordance with established procedures.

Advertisement

Before stepping down as FMBN chairman, Gawuna had also resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress.

Gawuna was the APC governorship candidate in Kano State during the 2023 general elections, where he polled 890,705 votes but lost to the incumbent governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, who secured 1,019,602 votes to emerge victorious.