Gbajabiamila Resigns From House Of Reps, To Be Sworn In As Tinubu’s Chief Of Staff

Former Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has resigned his membership of the green chamber.

He resigned on Wednesday, a day after he handed over to the new speaker, Tajudeen Abbas.

Abbas won election into the office of the Speaker on Tuesday with a landslide victory, consigning former Deputy Speaker of the 9th assembly, Idris Wase to the second spot.

Gbajabiamila was appointed the Chief of Staff, CoS, to the president a week ago and has not been sworn in as he continued his membership of the House.

But with the resignation of his membership on Wednesday, the coast is now clear for him to be sworn in as CoS to President Bola Tinubu.

The new speaker declared Surulere 1 Federal Constituency Seat vacant after Gbajabiamila’s resignation.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, would now conduct a fresh election within 90 days to fill the vacant seat.