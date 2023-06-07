Gbajabiamila To Wait As Tinubu Swears In Akume As SGF

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila’s assumption of office as Chief of Staff to the President is being delayed as President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday sworn in former governor of Benue State, George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Advertisement

The swearing in ceremony took place at the council chamber with Mrs Regina Akume, spouse to the SGF in attendance.

Akume took his Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office and officially took over from Boss Mustapha.

The swearing in ceremony was witnessed by the Vice President Kashim Shettima; President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan; Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, and Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr FolasadeYemi-Esan among others.

Gbajajabiamila’s assumption of office is being held up due to his current role as Speaker of the house as he continues to preside over the affairs of the lower house.

The house officially winds down today (Wednesday) where the speaker would officially proclaim the 9th assembly adjourned sine die.

Advertisement

The inauguration of the next assembly, the 10th assembly, would be held on June 13.

The president is expected to direct the Clerk of the National Assembly to convene the Assembly towards proper functioning of the second arm of government.

Gbajajabiamila is however expected to be sworn in before the convocation of the 10th Assembly.