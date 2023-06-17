Gbajabiamila’s Replacement: APC Dismisses Reports Of Laguda As Party’s Consensus Candidate

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has dismissed reports that the current Chairman of the party in Surulere LGA, Hon. Faud Laguda, has been adopted as consensus candidate in the yet to be scheduled Surulere 1 Federal Constituency election.

The seat became vacant on Wednesday, following the resignation of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, to resume work as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

Gbajabiamila who was re-elected for the 6th term in the 2023 general elections, represented the constituency for 20 years.

While at least three members of the APC in Surulere 1 Federal Constituency have indicated their interest to fly the party’s ticket in the by-election that will produce Gbajabiamila’s replacement, there are reports that Laguda has been adopted as the consensus candidate of the party.

But reacting on Saturday, the spokesperson of APC in Lagos, Seye Oladejo, told THE WHISTLER that “nothing has been decided yet”.

Oladejo said the party will announce the process for nomination of candidate when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fixes a date for the election.

He explained that it would be the members of the party in the constituency that would decide who gets the ticket among those jostling for it.

“Every politics is local. It is the constituency that will determine who gets the ticket,” told THE WHISTLER.

Other members of the party who have indicated interest in the ticket include a former acting Chairman of Surulere Local Government, Agboola Dabiri; and a two-term ex-member of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Kabir Lawal.

Meanwhile, Women Supporting Women For Greater Heights, a socio-political group, recently said it had nominated Hon. Jamila Mu’azu-Olukosi for the party’s ticket.

The group appealed to APC to consider a female representative to ensure inclusiveness.

“This is coming at the heels of a purported publication by some faceless individuals claiming that one Hon. Fuad Laguda, currently the APC Chairman of Surulere Local Government Area, has been unanimously annointed to replace the former speaker.

“Mu’azu- Olukosi has contested four times, paid for the nomination forms, mobilised people massively, but was told to step down and she did because of her believe in the party supremacy.

“Reports indicated that Muazu-Onikosi, asides being a dedicated card carrying member of APC Lagos state, has empowered many people in her constituency.

“Now that there is an opening, they should consider her interest and unwavering support for the party,” the president of the group, Bolanle Oyeyemi, had said in a statement.