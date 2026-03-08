GenCos Seek Increased Awareness On Meter Testing, Certification

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The power generating companies (GenCos) have called for an increased public awareness in meter testing, certification, and compliance monitoring.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC), Dr. Joy Ogaji, made the call when she led her team on a courtesy visit to the

Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) headquarters in Abuja.

A statement issued in Abuja by Mrs Ama Umoren of NEMSA’s Public Affairs Unit, quoted Ogaji as saying that the visibility of the agency’s work would encourage compliance with established standards and ultimately promote the efficient use of electricity across the country.

She commended NEMSA for its critical regulatory role within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), particularly in the enforcement of technical standards, inspection of electrical installations, and certification of electricity meters and instruments.

Ogaji noted that its functions remain fundamental to ensuring the safety, reliability, and sustainability of Nigeria’s power infrastructure.

Advertisement

She further proposed the establishment of regular collaborative engagements between NEMSA and APGC as a platform for knowledge sharing, improved coordination, and sustained progress within the power generation sector.

Responding, NEMSA’s Managing Director/CEO NEMSA & CEIF, Engr Olusegun Adesayo, expressed appreciation for the visit and the spirit of partnership demonstrated by APGC.

Adesayo reiterated NEMSA’s readiness to work closely with APGC and other stakeholders within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry to ensure strict compliance with electrical standards, improved operational safety, and enhanced service delivery across the power value chain.

He noted that sustained collaboration among sector players remains vital in advancing the shared goal of strengthening Nigeria’s electricity infrastructure while safeguarding lives and property through effective inspection, testing, and certification of electrical installations and equipment.