Gender Activist Osamaye Lauds Tinubu Over Appointment Of Women Into Key Positions

Gender advocate and a grassroots mobilizer, Osamaye Seun Bosede has congratulated Hadiza Bala Usman, Hannatu Musa Musawa, and other women recently appointed into key positions by President Bola Tinubu.

Osamaye, who is the National Coordinator of APC – Progressive Change Agent Initiative (PCAi), noted that the appointments were a significant step towards the advancement of women in the country and a testament to the President’s commitment to gender equality.

The gender advocate expressed her admiration for the President’s over his decision to appoint qualified and experienced women into positions of power and influence.

The move, according to her, is a major milestone in the country’s journey to achieving gender parity in the workplace and in leadership roles.

Osamaye also commended both Hadiza Bala Usman and Hannatu Musa Musawa, whose appointments have been hailed as a major victory for women in the country. Osamaye believes that these appointments will inspire other women to strive for excellence in their respective fields and to reach for higher goals.

“The importance of these appointments cannot be overemphasized and I sincerely appreciate President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to gender equality. I am hopeful that this appointment will be a catalyst for other states to follow and appoint more Women into positions of leadership” Osamaye said.

She further thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for taking this bold and progressive step towards achieving gender parity in Nigeria. Osamaye is confident that the President’s decision will create a ripple effect of positive change in the country and will contribute to a more equitable society.

She wished Hadiza Bala Usman and Hannatu Musa Musawa all the best in their new roles and look forward to seeing more appointment of women into strategic leadership positions in Nigeria.