Generator Blaze Rocks Peller’s Home

Nigerian TikToker and livestreamer, Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as “Peller,” has escaped unhurt after a generator fire in the early hours of Saturday.

The social media influencer disclosed the incident in an Instagram post, sharing a video of the moment the generator at his residence was engulfed in flames.

The footage showed thick flames rising from the power unit as Peller repeatedly called for help.

In the video, the visibly distressed content creator could be heard urging those around him to assist in putting out the fire. Buckets of water were eventually used in what appeared to be prolonged efforts to contain the blaze.

The fire was successfully extinguished, and no casualties were reported. It remains unclear whether any significant property damage was recorded as a result of the incident.

Fans and followers flooded the comment section with messages of relief and gratitude, with many attributing the positive outcome to swift intervention and what they described as divine protection

As of the time of filing this report, the exact cause of the fire had not been independently verified.

The incident comes months after Peller survived a separate scare along the Lekki–Epe Expressway. During a widely shared livestream, he was seen driving his Mercedes-Benz while visibly emotional.