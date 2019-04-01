Genevieve Nnaji Explains What Feminism Means To Her

Advertisement

Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, has revealed that feminism is all about fundamental human rights.

The veteran actress, explained her view on feminism while she spoke at the London School of Economics Africa Summit.

According toher, feminism is just human rights and a woman should have rights to her own choices

Advertisement

She said; “My own feminism is just human rights. I’m a woman who has rights to her own choices; I can do whatever I want whenever I want. It’s just that simple if I were a man it would be the same thing.

“At the end of the day I was born alone, I’m going to die alone, I breathe alone. So, I definitely have the right to how I want to live my life, and as a woman, the fact of the matter is no one needs to tell me otherwise.”

The two-day event which was hosted by Ozwald Boateng, a British fashion designer from Ghana, is an event where professionals, policy makers, corporate bodies and students converge to proffer solutions addressing Africa’s pressing issues.

It also featured panel discussions on social topics such as financial inclusion, African unity, and promoting renewable energy in Africa.