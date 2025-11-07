‘Genocide’: Christians, Muslims Eat Together In Nigeria, Says Jandor

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former Lagos governorship candidate and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has dismissed claims of religious persecution in Nigeria, insisting that Christians and Muslims have coexisted peacefully for generations.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Jandor of Lagos Grassroots Structure, Adediran described as “false” the narrative of religious intolerance being promoted by some foreign figures, particularly in the wake of recent comments by U.S. President Donald Trump, who alleged that Christians were facing genocide in Nigeria.

“For generations, Nigerians have lived side by side, in families, communities, and workplaces united not by religion, but by humanity, culture, and love,” Adediran wrote on X on Friday.

“In countless homes, Christians and Muslims break bread together, celebrate together, and stand by one another through life’s trials. That is the true Nigerian story — one of harmony, mutual respect, and deep interfaith bonds that transcend difference.”

He urged Nigerians to resist any attempt, internal or external, to sow division among the people or distort the country’s long-standing record of religious coexistence.

“What Nigeria needs today is not another narrative of conflict, but a renewed commitment to peace, tolerance, and unity, the values that have long defined us as a nation,” he added.

Addressing the issue of insecurity, Adediran acknowledged it as one of Nigeria’s greatest challenges but cautioned against mischaracterising it as religious persecution.

He called on the international community to support Nigeria by strengthening its capacity to combat terrorism.

“If the international community truly wishes to assist us, their partnership should focus on strengthening our capacity to defeat terrorism, dismantle its networks, and restore lasting peace — not on amplifying misinformed portrayals of who we are,” he said.

Last Friday, Trump had alleged on his Truth Social platform that Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria, claiming that “radical Islamists” were responsible for the mass killing of Christians.

“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a “COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN”, but that is the least of it. When Christians, or any such group, are slaughtered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 worldwide), something must be done!” Trump wrote.

“I am asking Congressman Riley Moore, together with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately look into this matter and report back to me. The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria and numerous other countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our great Christian population around the world!”

He subsequently warned that the U.S. might consider military action if President Bola Tinubu’s administration failed to stop the alleged killings.

Adediran said Nigeria’s story must not be told through the lens of fear and misinformation.

“Our task as leaders and citizens is clear: to safeguard the spirit of unity that binds us, to confront insecurity with courage and collaboration, and to ensure that the story told of Nigeria , both at home and abroad is one of resilience, faith, and hope,” he said.