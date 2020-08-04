German Bundesliga: Home Fans To Watch Matches Live At Stadiums

44 SHARES Share Tweet

The German Bundesliga is set to allow home fans of clubs in the league to return to their stands in stadiums when the league returns in September.

The good news comes with caveats as away team fans are still banned from attending match days and alcohol restricted too.

The decisions is coming after top clubs and the German Football League (DFL) had a meeting on Tuesday to fine-tune set rules on the management of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Goal.com reports that the league in a statement said it shared the view of clubs that away fans “make up an important part of German football culture that must be preserved”.

Yet under the circumstances, clubs from the Bundesliga agreed they will not sell tickets to supporters of visiting teams until the end of the year.

The new league season which begins on the 18th of September will have match fixtures and schedules released on Friday .

The DFL further stated that clubs will ensure proper commitment in contact tracing safety precautionary measures against the Coronavirus.

“The professional clubs have undertaken to ensure in their games that in the event of infection the identity and contact details of possible and eventual affected stadium visitors can be determined.”

“The precise arrangement of the regulation initially agreed for this calendar year remains the responsibility of the individual clubs, which have to include concrete measures in their location-specific plans.”

Bayern Munich won the 2019/2020 German Bundesliga that was plagued and disrupted by the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.