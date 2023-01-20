German Embassy To Stop Accepting Old Naira Notes For Visa , Consular Services From January 31

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The German Mission in Nigeria on Friday, urged all those that require its consular services including visa issuance/application to note that only new naira notes will be used for transactions at its embassy from January 31.

The update by the German embassy in Nigeria may not be unconnected to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s consistent reminder to the general public that the old N200, N500 and N1000 notes cease to be legal tender as from January 31.

The CBN on Friday, advised via it’s Facebook page, that everyone should return the old notes to the banks “before deadline”, adding it is ten days left.

The financial regulator had redesigned and unveiled the new naira notes around November last year.

For the German Mission, it will only accept old notes until January 30.

“Important Information! The old naira bank notes will only be accepted at the embassy and at the consulate until 30th January! Starting 31st January, your visa and consular fees have to be paid with the new naira notes,” the mission wrote via its Facebook page.