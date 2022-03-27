German Tourist Describes Ezimo Waterfalls As ‘Terrific’, Laments Nigeria’s Visa Charges 

German tourist Maja Jerrentrup, weekend, called on the federal government to reduce the cost of visas for foreign tourists to boost Nigeria’s tourism potentials.

Jerrentrup, a professor of new media and intercultural communication, University of Landshut, Germany, stated this during a visit to Ezimo Waterfalls located at Ezimo in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

She said, “It was awesome and super exciting going to Ezimo Waterfalls. It has huge potentials to attract both national and international tourists. It is good to be generating funds for preservation. On the other hand, it is can be sad if it is crowded by people wanting to take pictures. The landscape is beautiful. It could attract foreign students.

“It is good for tourists who would like to see something different. Generally, the entire Enugu State is not really explored touristically. On my way to Nigeria, I didn’t see any tourist in my plane.

“Getting visas for international tourists should be made easier. Nigeria will be awesome if visa fees are reviewed downwards. It costs so much money. One doesn’t need a visa for German passports.”

She advised the media to project the country’s cultural potentials instead of projecting negative stories.

Quoting her, “The reaction of everybody when I told them I was travelling to Nigeria was: where are you going to? I was not scared visiting Nigeria because I love travelling. Nigeria is also a huge country. I have been to South America, Jamaica, India, Vietnam, and India, among others.

“People get scared because the media do not capture the positives of Nigeria. The media go after bad news to make more money. They report Boko Haram, insecurity and corruption. It is unfortunate.”

She called on the managers of Ezimo Waterfalls to bring in more innovations to make it international standards. According to her, “They should engage local guides to make trips to the waterfalls easy for tourists. There should also be places to purchase local and unique things within.”