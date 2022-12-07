Germany Deploys 3,000 Policemen To Foil Coup Plot, Arrest Plotters – Official

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Government of Germany has deployed over 3,000 police operatives to contain a group of persons who planned to overthrow the constitutional order through a coup attempt on Wednesday.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser revealed the organization allegedly involved as Reichsbürger.

Foreign media reports that the Reichsbürger movement is members of the country who do not believe in or accept Germany as a federation and are most time, extreme in their reaction to the government.

Faeser vowed to defend the country’s territorial integrity.

“We defend ourselves with all hardness against the enemies of democracy. The investigations reveal the abyss of a terrorist threat from #Reichsbürger . I am very grateful to the more than 3,000 federal and state police forces for their dangerous work today.

“According to the current status of the investigations, the suspected terrorist group uncovered today is driven by fantasies of violent overthrow and conspiracy ideologies. Further investigations will give a clear picture of how far the coup plans had progressed,” she tweeted amid the development.

The government official also fingered the Ukraine invasion by Russian forces as part of the ripple refect but maintained that the nation was ready for any eventuality.

“Since the start of the criminal Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, we have also had a changed security situation in Germany. We take the current threats very seriously – and act! The protection of our critical infrastructures has the highest priority,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, 27 persons have been arrested so far and would be arraigned in court.