Germany On The Verge Of Early World Cup Exit After Draw With Spain

Germany have failed to win a game in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar as they are on the verge of a second consecutive group stage exit.

Prior to the match, Germany’s manager, Hansi Flick, described the game as the “first final”.

The German side are attempting to avoid a second consecutive group-stage exit.

In 2018, Germany was eliminated from the World Cup in the group stages for the first time in 80 years.

With high expectations at the Al Bayt Stadium, Germany scored the first goal but VAR chalked off Rudiger’s 40th-minute opener.

Germany managed to keep Spain at arms’ length throughout the first 45 minutes.

Alvaro Morata opened the scoring with a stunning flick into the German goalpost in the second half.

Morata came on in place of Ferran Torres after the latter had squandered chances.

But the Germans pulled a surprise equalizer in the 83rd minute through a strike by Niclas Füllkrug.

Germany is the only team in Group E that have not won a single match as the best they have secured is the draw against Spain.

Earlier in the day, Costa Rica that conceded seven goals against Spain won Japan by a lone goal.

Japan had in the group opener defeated Germany in a game that ended 2-1.