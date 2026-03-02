Germany Rules Out Joining U.S.-Israeli Offensive Against Iran

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Germany will not participate in U.S. and Israeli military operations against Iran, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Monday.

“The German Government has no intention of participating,” Wadephul told Deutschlandfunk radio, two days after a large-scale US-Israeli offensive began.

He said, unlike the United Kingdom, which has allowed the U.S. to use its regional bases to target Iranian missiles and launch sites, Germany did not have comparable military infrastructure in the region.

“We also do not have the necessary military resources. From the German perspective, there will be no further measures beyond that,” Wadephul added.

He said that German troops stationed in Jordan and Iraq would defend themselves if attacked.

Advertisement

Asking whether the assault on Iran contravenes international law, Wadephul acknowledged there were `doubts about that.’

At the same time, he described Iran as a significant threat to Israel, the wider region and Europe, citing Tehran’s ballistic missile programme and alleged cyberattacks.

He also accused Iran of supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine.