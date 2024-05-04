Gerona Beat Barcelona To Qualify For First Champions League Competition

Girona produced a sensational performance to beat Barcelona 4-2 on Saturday night to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Barcelona’s defeat means Real Madrid have been crowned La Liga champions for the 36th time with four games to go.

Andreas Christensen opened the scoring for Barcelona in the third minute before Girona responded in a stunning fashion a minute later through Dovbyk to make it 1-1.

Robert Lewandoski restored Barcelona’s lead from the spot after Yamal was fouled in the box in the closing moments of the first half.

Portu brought Girona back into the game with his first touch to make it 2-2 following a sublime assist from Dovbyk.

Miguel Gutierrez gave Girona a 3-2 lead when his deflected effort sailed into the net 67th minute.

Portu added his second of the evening and Girona’s fourth with a thunderous volley past Ter Stegen in the 75th minute to seal the maximum points against Xavi Hernandez’s men.

Michel Sanchez’s side have been consistent all season, occupying the top three and now finally sealing an historic Champions League qualification in their fourth season in La Liga.

Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernandez cited lack of maturity for the loss against Girona, which handed Real Madrid the league title early.

Xavi said: “It is hard to explain this. This is the summary of our season, we gifted them the match.

“We dominated the game, and we had it under control. We could not score a third goal and then we gifted three.

“This match shows a lack of competitiveness, a lack of maturity, and individual errors that should not happen at this level.

“Last season we reduced our individual errors, but this season we doubled them. They scored two goals in two minutes because of our mistakes.”

Xavi sent a congratulatory message to rivals, Real Madrid for winning their second title three seasons.

He said: “Real Madrid won the most points, so yes. Congratulations to them.”

Barcelona will be hoping to bounce back from the defeat when they take on Real Sociedad on Monday night, while Girona have a date with Alaves on Friday.