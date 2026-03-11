Ghana Arrests Nigerians Over Alleged Internet, Immigration Fraud

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Authorities in Ghana have arrested 93 Nigerian nationals for alleged involvement in internet fraud and immigration related offences following an intelligence-led operation in the capital, Accra.

The arrests were carried out by the Ghana Immigration Service during a raid on six houses at Devtraco Estate, where officials said the suspects were operating.

According to the Service, the suspects comprise 91 men and two women. The operation was led by Deputy Superintendent of Immigration, Newman Akuffo, from the agency’s National Operations Unit.

Authorities said the raid also led to the rescue of 73 victims, who were allegedly subjected to severe torture and abuse by the suspects.

In a statement issued by the Public Affairs Department of the Ghana Immigration Service, officials said several items believed to be linked to the suspects’ activities were recovered during the operation.

The items include counterfeit U.S. dollars, fake gold bars, 82 laptops, 57 mobile phones, and 17 television sets, as well as other household appliances suspected to have been used in fraudulent activities.

Preliminary investigations revealed that some of the suspects entered Ghana through unapproved routes, while others had overstayed the 90-day visa free entry period granted to certain foreign nationals.

The immigration service said investigations are ongoing at its national headquarters to determine the full scope of the alleged criminal activities.

Meanwhile, the 73 rescued victims have been repatriated to Nigeria, according to officials.

The Ghana Immigration Service also used the opportunity to remind foreign nationals residing in Ghana to comply with the country’s immigration laws.

The Service cited provisions in the Human Trafficking Act, 2005 (Act 694), which prohibit the recruitment, transportation, or harbouring of persons through force, fraud, or abuse for the purpose of exploitation.

Offences under the law carry prison sentences ranging from five to 20 years, while life imprisonment may apply in cases involving child victims or other aggravating circumstances, in addition to fines.

Officials further noted that under the Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573), entering Ghana through unapproved routes or overstaying a visa constitutes a criminal offence, punishable by fines and prison terms ranging from three months to two years upon conviction.