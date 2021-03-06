Ghana Court Sentences 2 ‘Nigerians’ To Death For Kidnapping, Murder Of 4 Girls

56 SHARES Share Tweet

A Sekondi High Court in Ghana has sentenced Samuel Udeotuk Wills and John Oji to death by hanging for kidnapping and murder of four girls namely; Ruth Abakah(19) Priscilla Blessing Bentum (21), Ruth Love Quayson(18) and Priscilla Koranchie(15).

Local media outlets reported that the convicts were Nigerians and that they have an option of appealing the verdict within a specific timeframe.

In December 2018, the four Takoradi girls were not found, not even at their respective residence.

The country’s Western Regional Police Command later confirmed that they were kidnapped after months of disappearance.

But after months of search, the police said it later found the remains of the girls in the house of one of the suspect, after raiding the place in 2019.

It added that a DNA test was conducted on their bones and it became clear that they were the ones.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, also stated that Wills and Oji confirmed kidnapping them.

Subsequently, the police instituted a lawsuit against them which lingered for nearly two years.

On Friday, a seven-man panel led by presiding Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong, agreed with the prosecution that the suspects committed the crime.

Reacting to the development, JoyNewsOnline reports that while family members of the victims accepted the court’s verdict, a relative to one of the deceased, Francis Bentum, thinks the police forged a DNA result to let the matter rest.