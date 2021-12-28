Ghana Police To Jail Religious Leaders Who Give False Prophecies

The Ghana Police Service on Tuesday issued a statement against communication of false and misleading prophecies by religious leaders.

Supt. Alexander Kwaku Obeng, Director, Public Affairs, who signed the statement, argued that under Ghanian law, communication of false information makes the defaulters liable for five years jail term.

Obeng also urged religious groups to stop causing fear and apprehension by prophecies likely to cause fear and panic.

The statement partly read: “As the year 2021 draws to a close, the Ghana Police Service wishes to draw the attention of Ghanaians, especially religious groups, to the fact that whereas we have the right to religion, freedom of worship and free speech, all of these rights are subject to the respect for the rights and freedoms of others according to our laws.

“Over the years, communication of prophecies of harm, danger and death, by some religious leaders, have created tension and panic in the Ghanaian society and put the lives of many people in fear and danger.

“We want to caution that under Ghanian law, it is a crime for a person to publish or reproduce a statement, rumour or report which is likely to cause fear and alarm to public or to disturb the public peace, where that person has no evidence to prove that the statement, rumour or report is true.

“It Is also a crime for a person, by means of electronic communications service, to knowingly send a communication that Is false or misleading and likely to prejudice the efficiency of life saving service or to endanger the safety of any person.

“A person found guilty under these laws could be liable to a term of imprisonment of up to five years.”

The police claimed to be on the side of all religious folks in the country, adding that “we Ghanaians are a religious people who know, and believe in, the centrality of God in our lives.”

Obeng assured of adequate security on December 31st when most churches will hold services into the new year.

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) is yet to reacted to the statement as of the time of filing this report.