Ghana Selected As First Beneficiary Of France’s National Health Platform

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France has chosen Ghana as the inaugural recipient of its new National Health Platform, a comprehensive digital system designed to transform healthcare delivery across the country.

The announcement was made by French President Emmanuel Macron during bilateral talks with Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama at the Élysée Palace in Paris.

The meeting followed President Mahama’s participation in the 2026 One Health Summit in Lyon, which he co-chaired with President Macron.

The National Health Platform aims to establish secure, patient-centred digital medical records, enhance communication among healthcare providers, and expand access to telemedicine services.

French officials described the initiative as a key tool to modernise health systems, improve efficiency, and prepare for future health challenges through better data management and innovation.

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President Mahama welcomed the partnership, describing it as a major advancement that will strengthen healthcare accessibility and quality for Ghanaians.

The selection underscores growing international confidence in Ghana’s ongoing health sector reforms and its capacity to adopt and implement advanced digital solutions effectively.

Beyond healthcare, the leaders discussed broader cooperation on infrastructure and economic reforms. Key among these was France’s support for the proposed Accra-Kumasi Expressway, a major transportation project expected to significantly improve connectivity, reduce travel time, and stimulate economic activity between Ghana’s two largest cities.

President Macron also expressed strong interest in the Accra Reset Initiative, an economic and governance reform programme championed by President Mahama.

The French leader reportedly described the initiative as “very important” and noted that it served as a valuable reference point during discussions at the One Health Summit.

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Additional areas of collaboration highlighted during the talks included agriculture (with emphasis on food security and year-round farming), artificial intelligence, maternal health, trade, investment, and regional security, particularly efforts to combat terrorism.

President Mahama was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, National Security Advisor Prosper Bani, and other senior officials.

During the visit, he also held separate discussions with Gérard Larcher, President of the French Senate, focusing on expanding ties in security and commercial relations.

This development comes at a time when Ghana is intensifying efforts to leverage international partnerships for digital transformation and sustainable development.

The National Health Platform is expected to play a pivotal role in building a more resilient and inclusive health system, ultimately benefiting ordinary citizens through improved service delivery.

As Ghana continues to position itself as a hub for innovation and reform in the sub-region, the France-Ghana partnership signals stronger South-South and North-South collaboration in addressing pressing global challenges like health security and infrastructure gaps.