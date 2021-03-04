Ghana Supreme Court Refuses To Order Presidential Rerun, Affirms Nana Akufo-Addo’s Victory

52 SHARES Share Tweet

The Supreme Court of Ghana, on Thursday, dismissed a petition filed by former Ghana President, John Dramani Mahama, which challenged the re-election of incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo on December 9, 2020.

In a unanimous judgement, the apex court said Mahama failed to show cause why the presidential election should be canceled.

As such, it dismissed the suit for lack of merit.

“The petitioner did not demonstrate in any way, how the alleged errors in unilateral corrections made by the first respondents affected the validity of the declaration made the chairperson of the Electoral commission made on the 9th of December, 2020. We have therefore no reason to order a rerun as prayed by the petitioner… We dismiss the petition as having no merit,” the panel said.

Reacting to the development, Akufo-Addo said the court’s verdict was proof that he actually won the election.

“On Thursday, 4th March 2021, the Supreme Court, in a unanimous ruling, affirmed my victory in the presidential election of 7th December 2020,” he tweeted.

THE WHISTLER reported that the Ghana’s Electoral Commission had declared incumbent president Nana Akufo-Addo as winner of the country’s presidential elections.

Addo scored 6,730,413 votes, while former Ghana President, John Dramani Mahama secured 6,240,889 votes.