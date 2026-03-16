Ghana Urges Citizens In Qatar To Prepare For Evacuation

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The government of Ghana has asked its citizens living in Qatar to prepare for a possible emergency evacuation as tensions escalate across the Middle East amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

In a statement, the Embassy of the Republic of Ghana in Qatar said the move was prompted by the deteriorating security situation in the region.

“The Government of the Republic of Ghana has decided to undertake an emergency evacuation exercise in Qatar in the wake of the heightened security situation in the region,” the mission said.

Ghanaian nationals who wish to leave were asked to confirm their interest by sending the biodata pages of their passports to the embassy via email.

Officials noted that the arrangement would be a one-way evacuation to Ghana and urged citizens who intend to leave Qatar to confirm their participation promptly.

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The move comes as several countries begin taking precautionary steps to safeguard their nationals abroad following the escalation of hostilities in the Middle East.

Regional tensions have intensified since clashes involving Iran, Israel, and the United States spread across parts of the Gulf, raising concerns over the safety of civilians and foreign workers.

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates recently reported casualties after air defence systems intercepted multiple projectiles during an attack linked to Iran, with nationals from several countries among those affected.

The conflict has also prompted governments, including Nigeria, to issue emergency contact details for diplomatic missions in the region to assist citizens who may require consular support.