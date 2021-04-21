Ghanaian Actress Convicted Of ‘Undermining Human Dignity’ Granted N5.6m Bail

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Popular Ghanaian Actress, Akuapem Rosemund Brown previously convicted of charges bordering on undermining human dignity has been granted bail to the tune of 80,000 cedis (N5.6m) with two sureties.

It was reported on Friday that the actress was convicted on the charges for posting a nude photo with her son on his seventh birthday to her Instagram page in June last year.

A High Court sitting in Accra on Wednesday granted the actress bail with conditions that she has to report to the case investigator every two weeks. She is also expected to deposit her passport with the Registrar of the court.

Brown was sentenced to 3 months in jail by Christina Cann of the Accra Circuit Court after she pleaded guilty to all three charges against her.

In a video posted on her Instagram on Friday after the verdict was passed, the Actress thanked all her fans and supporters, mentioning names of some celebrities who were vocal on their displeasure about the verdict.

“I just want to use this opportunity to say thanks to all my legends who supported me, I saw the hashtag, especially Reggie Rockstone, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Bridgit02… I can’t mention it all saw all this.

“All the bloggers who used their platforms to support me, I love you. I know you people love me and I love you too.”

The Actress said she knew the sentence was a test to make her strong and that all she needed from her supporters was prayers.

“Guys you know your girl is strong. Sometimes in life, you have to pass through some things to make you strong, to get to somewhere.

“I know it’s a test I have to go through. I’m strong, you guys know. Please all that I need is your prayers and your support, your girl will be back with you guys. I love you,” she stated.