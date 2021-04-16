Ghanian Actress Bags 3 Months Imprisonment For Posting Nude Pictures Of Self, Son Online

Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Rosemond Brown has bagged a three-month sentence for floating a naked picture of herself and her son on social media.

Christina Cann of the Accra Circuit Court passed the verdict against Brown on Friday after she had pleaded guilty to charges bordering on undermining human dignity.

Brown was said to have posted the said photos in June 2020, while celebrating her son’s seventh birthday.

She had justified her action by saying she was celebrating motherhood.

But the act drew widespread reactions on social media.

This led the Director of Child Rights International Ghana, Bright Appiah, to write a petition against her which led to her arrest and arraignment in court.

In her verdict, Cann agreed with prosecutors that she needed to be sentenced to deter others from destroying the moral fabric of the Ghanaian society.

Subsequently, the judge said the actress would spend 90 days in jail.