Girl Saved From Execution In Saudi Arabia Arrives Nigeria

The Nigerian lady who was detained in Saudi Arabia for allegedly trafficking drugs has returned to the country.

Zainab Aliyu returned to Nigeria after spending four months in detention in the Arab country.

Recall that Aliyu, a 22-year-old student of the Maitama Sule University in Kano, was arrested at the Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina after tramadol, a banned drug was found in her bag.

She had travelled to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj alongside her mother and sister.

Nigerians had taken to the social media to protest Zainab’s arrest, claiming that she did not traffic drugs to the country as alleged.

The federal government swiftly took action, investigating the incident and establishing their innocence.

Aliyu arrived Nigeria through the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano on Monday in the company of Ibrahim Abubakar, another Nigerian accused of the same crime.