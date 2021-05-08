‘Give Money To Graduates’ – Nigerians Call For Scrapping Of NYSC

About N1.5m is spent on each corps member per service year.

With the insecurity in almost every part of Nigeria, views are that the scheme should be reformed in a way that the aggregation of each corps member’s earnings is given to him or her as grants after graduation to plan their next path to life.

Those that spoke to THE WHISTLER believe the purpose of the scheme has been defeated.

Nze Emeka Ezeoke, chairman, Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Alumni Association, FCT chapter, said, “Scrapping NYSC and giving take-off grants to fresh graduates are laudable. But those that benefit from the scheme will not allow this to scale through. What we need in Nigeria today is technology-driven economy.”

A public affairs analyst, Franklin Ujuboñu, said, “There is a serious lacuna in the Nigerian educational system. Every Nigerian graduate is given the idea that he or she must secure a lucrative job before seen as a graduate.

“They are not given the idea that they can create jobs. I suggest imbibing vocational training in Nigeria’s education curriculum for maximum utilization of such grants.”

Kanayo Chukwumezie, a business man, said “Granted that NYSC played a unifying role in our country at inception, but this scheme has so much been watered down that people now serve in their states against the original concept.

“Graduates, after the service, roam the streets looking for jobs. Giving them take-off grants will be better. The late MKO Abiola once gave each graduating student in the country N900 to prepare for life.

“NYSC is an employer of labour, and its scrap will lead to loss of jobs, but the grants will also generate sustainable jobs if applied properly.

“Higher institutions should expose these undergraduates to vocational training. I therefore advocate take-off grants for graduating students, and the scrapping of the NYSC.”

In Obiora Omenife’s view, “Let money budgeted for the batches be given to these young energetic future generations. The NYSC scheme has over stayed its welcome.”