Glo Seeks Collaboration On E-Learning In Oyo Schools

A Nigerian multinational telecommunications company, Globacom, has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the Oyo State government, to create robust technology-based education systems.

Speaking at the Office of the Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Ibadan, Globacom’s Regional Head, Public Sector Enterprise, South-West, Mr Adewale Adiatu, said quality education was a great asset and it could help to solve societal issues.

He therefore noted that collaboration between Globacom and the Oyo State Government in the public education sector of the state was paramount to the company.

He said, “At Globacom, we believe education is key, and we have come to seek collaboration with your board on e-learning and other school starter packs for pupils.

“Globacom hopes the board will utilize the science of learning we offer. We have E-learning packages and School data packs, where every pupil could attend classes remotely”, he added.

The Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Adeniran, in.his.reaction said Oyo State Government placed a huge importance on expanding its education sector and increasing pupils’ access to quality education.

He said, “In Oyo State, we recognise the need to expand our education sector through the contribution of the private sector. We are ready to work with you on encouraging learning in Oyo State, bearing in mind that our government is known for providing quality basic education. The Board will gladly partner with you or any other private organisations to increase our children’s access to education.

“The board is open to limitless opportunities driven by technology for the benefit of pupils and students in Oyo State, adding that the Board has ensured provision of quality education at no cost to pupils in the State.

“However, we are still exploring more means to reach out to our children.

“We know the importance of expanding education and increasing access to basic education for our pupils. Therefore, we are open to innovative and creative ideas that will expand our basic education sector” he concluded.