Globacom’s Female Accountant Commits Suicide After Suffering Depression

A 47-year-old Miss Afolake Abiola, an accountant with Globacom Limited, has committed suicide by drinking a pesticide.

The incident occurred on Friday, May 27, 2022, at her residence, 1 Abayomi Kukomi Close in Osapa London, Lekki, Lagos.

Afolake who was single and childless had suffered depression for a while before she took her life, reports Vanguard.

A family member told the medium, “she has been battling depression for a while on account of no husband and no child.”

The spokesperson of Lagos state police command SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed that the incident happened on May 27, 2022.

“When the policemen got to the scene, her family members were there and they officially requested that the corpse be released to them to enable them to bury her according to Islamic rites,” said Hundeyin.