Global Gospel Icon Ron Kenoly Passes at 81

American Christian worship leader, and songwriter Ron Kenoly has died at the age of 81.

The globally acclaimed gospel musician reportedly passed away on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, with news of his death confirmed by several artists across social media platforms.

Tributes have continued to pour in from across the Christian music community, with fellow worship leaders and musicians describing Kenoly as a generational inspiration whose music shaped their journeys in worship.

Kenoly was widely celebrated for iconic worship songs including “Majesty,” “Righteousness, Peace & Joy,” “Anointing,” “All Honour,” “Sing Out,” “Lift Him,” and “Jesus Is Alive.” His music helped define modern congregational worship and remains influential in churches around the world.

Born on December 6, 1944, in Coffeyville, Kansas, Kenoly rose to global prominence in the 1980s and 1990s, becoming known for leading large-scale live worship concerts that had a profound impact on churches, particularly across Africa.

He began his music career after serving in the United States Air Force, with a breakthrough in 1992 when Lift Him became the fastest-selling worship album of its time.

Another album, Welcome Home, produced by Tom Brooks, received critical acclaim and topped Billboard’s Contemporary Christian Music charts.

Ron Kenoly is remembered as a trailblazer in gospel music whose sound, spirit, and message of praise inspired countless worship leaders, musicians, and believers worldwide.