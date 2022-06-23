Go Home, Fr. Mbaka Tells Defiant Worshippers At Adoration Ground

The spiritual director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, Wednesday, told his congregation who came for the usual Wednesday religious rituals at the Adoration Ground not to come again until the centre is reopened.

THE WHISTLER reported that the Adoration Ground was shut by the bishop of Enugu Catholic Diocese, Bishop Callistus Onaga, following some unguarded political statements by Fr Mbaka. The manifest one is his declaration that Labour Party’s presidential candidate Peter Obi will not win the 2023 presidential election because he is stingy.

Mbaka had gone to the Adoration Ground to address some defiant faithful who had gone there for worship.

Mbaka, in a video, was heard telling them to obey the bishop’s order, stating that ‘the ground remains shut’.

According to him, “I’m a priest of the Catholic Church and the bishop is my father.

“I swore an oath to obey him and his successors. I cannot do otherwise.

“I have come to bless you and to dismiss you. I don’t want you to go to the main road. I don’t want you to be pugnacious or to be cantankerous.

“I don’t want the adorers to be violent. I don’t want Adoration people to be classified as bandits for we’re not bandits.

“We’re obedient children of God. We love the mother church and the mother church loves us so much.

“We appreciate our bishop and henceforth, I want to order everybody here to stop insulting the bishop. We can’t forget all his goodness to us.”