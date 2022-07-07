‘Go Now’ — Boris Johnson’s Newly Appointed Finance Minister Calls For His Resignation

The recently appointed Chief Minister of Finance of the United Kingdom, Nadhim Zahawi, has urged Boris Johnson to honourably resign.

He gave the advice in an open letter on Thursday, less than 24 hours after he was appointed by Johnson, following the resignation of his predecessor, Rishi Sunak, due to economic crisis.

Zahawi maintained that Johnson, who has been his long-term friend, must resign because his aides have lost confidence in his leadership. Over 30 officials he appointed have resigned in recent times.

He added that upon his appointment, he advised Johnson to leave office but he refused.

He wrote: “My number one priority has and always will be this great country. When asked to become Chancellor. I did it out of loyalty. Not to a man, but loyalty to this country and all it has given me.

“The challenges Britain faces, be it inflation or Putin’s war in Ukraine, will not pause for anything, and it is vital that the major offices of state continue to function through a national crisis. If people have thought poorly of me for that decision, it is criticism I am willing to shoulder.

“Yesterday, I made clear to the Prime Minister alongside my colleagues in No. 10 that there was only one direction where this was going, and that he should leave with dignity. Out of respect, and in the hopes that he would listen to an old friend of 30 years. I kept this counsel private.

“I am heartbroken that he hasn’t listened and that he is now undermining the incredible achievements of this Government at this late hour. No one will forget getting Birth done, keeping a dangerous antisemite out of No10, our handling of covid and our support for Ukraine in its hour of need.

“But the country deserves a Government that is not only stable, but which acts with integrity.

“Prime Minister, you know in your heart what the right thing to do is, and go now.