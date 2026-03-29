God Rejects Prayers Of Leaders Waging War — Pope Leo

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His holiness, Pope Leo, said ⁠on Sunday that God does not answer prayers of leaders who start wars and have “hands full of blood”.

The Pope stated this after the Angelus prayer, where he also paid tribute to Christians in the Middle East suffering the consequences of the conflict.

He lamented that many of them will not be able to observe holy week because of the conflict.

His remarks follow Operation Epic Fury that the US and Israeli against Iran.

Earlier this week, the pope called for a ceasefire in the Middle East war, saying more than a million people had been forced to flee their homes and urging the warring parties to hold talks.

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Addressing tens of thousands in St. Peter’s Square on Palm Sunday, the celebration that opens the holy week leading up to Easter for the world’s 1.4 ⁠billion Catholics, ⁠the pontiff said violence cannot be justified by faith.

He further described Jesus as king of peace, stressing that those who cause bloodshed cannot expect their prayers to be answered.

“This is our God: Jesus, King of Peace, who rejects war, whom no one can use to justify war,” pope Leo told crowds in brilliant sunshine.

“Jesus does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them, saying: ‘Even though you ⁠make many ⁠prayers, I will not ⁠listen: your hands are full of blood’,” he said, citing a Bible passage.

The pontiff did not specifically name any world leaders, but he ⁠has been criticising the Iran war in recent weeks.

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The Pope has repeatedly called for an immediate ceasefire and said on Monday that military airstrikes are indiscriminate and should be banned.