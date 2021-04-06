Godswill Akpabio’s Local Govt Under Siege As Military Goes After Suspected IPOB Members

The Nigerian Military has swooped on Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, the council area of the Niger Delta Affairs Minister, Senator Godswill Akpabio, following attacks and acts of criminality by suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)

There have been attacks on security operatives in the council area in recent times.

Recall that last week, three police officers including a Chief Superintendent of Police(CSP), was killed by gunmen while four policemen were declared missing.

To contain the worrisome situation, a military operation was deployed to flush out criminal elements in the local government.

The Military on Tuesday morning began bombardment of suspected hideouts for criminals in the area as sounds of gunshots and heavy artillery were heard.

Drones and helicopters were also deployed as they flew at low levels to ensure proper surveillance of the area.

The Military had on Monday asked residents to vacate areas suspected to be used as camps by criminals.

Confirming the operation in the state, the Army Public Relations Officer, 2 Brigade Nigerian Army, Akwa Ibom State, Captain Godfrey Abakpa said no arrest had been made yet.

In his word : ”They are miscreants for now. We can’t categorize them until they are apprehended and questioned to know their intention and who sent them.