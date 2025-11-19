Gonorrhoea Becoming Untreatable By Key Antibiotics, WHO Reports

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has expressed concern over the growing threat of drug-resistant gonorrhoea, a sexually transmitted infection (STI), that is becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics.

This is contained in a new Enhanced Gonococcal Antimicrobial Surveillance Programme (EGASP), which monitors the spread of drug-resistant gonorrhoea, released on Wednesday.

Reacting, WHO said the report highlights the need to strengthen surveillance, improve diagnostic capacity and ensure equitable access to new treatments for sexually transmitted infections.

It added that the release of the new data coincides with World Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Awareness Week.

According to WHO, EGASAP, which was launched by WHO in 2015, collects laboratory and clinical data from sentinel sites around the world to track AMR and inform treatment guidelines.

The Director of the WHO Department for HIV, TB, Hepatitis & STIs, Dr Tereza Kasaeva, commended the global effort in tracking the infection, stressing that it is essential to track, prevent, and respond to drug-resistant gonorrhoea and protect public health worldwide

Kasaeva said, “WHO calls on all countries to address the rising levels of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and integrate gonorrhoea surveillance into national STI programmes.”

The report revealed that resistance to primary antibiotics ceftriaxone and cefixime has risen sharply between 2022 and 2024, resistance to azithromycin remains stable at 4 per cent, while ciprofloxacin resistance has reached 95 per cent.

It also noted that in 2024, 12 EGASP countries in five WHO regions provided data, an increase from just four countries in 2022. This, the report said, is a positive development reflecting growing commitment to track and contain drug-resistant infections in countries and regions.

The countries- Brazil, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Malawi, the Philippines, Qatar, South Africa, Sweden, Thailand, Uganda and Viet Nam reported 3615 cases of gonorrhoea.

Strengthening and expanding global surveillance, the global health body in 2024, advanced genomic surveillance, with nearly 3000 samples sequenced from eight countries.

The WHO’s Collaborating Centre on AMR in STI in Sweden, in coordination with WHO also conducted landmark studies on new treatments such as zoliflodacin and gepotidacin, as well as studies on tetracycline resistance.

Despite notable progress, EGASP faces challenges, including limited funding, incomplete reporting, and gaps in data from women and extragenital sites.

The WHO however, urged investment in national surveillance systems to combat drug-resistant gonorrhoea.