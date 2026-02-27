Good Governance Cornerstone Of Democracy – Otti Tells Academic Doctors

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has urged members of the Forum of South East Academic Doctors to uphold integrity and professionalism as they carry out their responsibility.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Meribeole, Governor Otti made this call on Friday while receiving members of the forum, at the Government House.

He noted that the primary purpose of governance is to protect the security and welfare of its citizens, as good governance remains the foundation of democracy.

Governor Otti applauded the forum for their efforts towards recognising good governance, describing academic doctors as role models whose actions influences governance.

“Academic doctors are role models in the society and are expected to show ethical leadership,”he said.

He further urged the group to sustain it’s support for the present administration.

The forum requested the state government to allocate a parcel of land or a building to the association for the establishment of its permanent secretariat.

The President of the Forum of South East Academic Doctors ( FOSAD ), Dr. Steven Nwaka, accompanied by the secretary, Dr. Uzor Ngorladi, said the main aim of their visit is to recognize the accomplishments under Governor Otti’s leadership.

“We are here to appreciate His Excellency, for his dedication towards the development and progress of the state,” Nwala said.

The visit was marked by the presentation of the Certificate of Excellence to the Governor by the forum. The event was attended by the Permanent Secretary, Office of the SSG, Dr. Godwin Okezuo.