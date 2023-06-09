‘Good Riddance ‘- Nigerians React To Suspension, Arrest Of CBN Gov Emefiele

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and his subsequent arrest by the Department of State Services (DSS) generated reactions from many Nigerians on Friday.

President Bola Tinubu on Friday evening suspended Emefiele as CBN governor citing an ongoing investigation of his office.

The development was in line with his administration’s plan to reform the financial sector of the economy.

Less than an hour after his suspension, over 700,000 interactions have been generated on Twitter while Facebook shows over 350,000 interactions as of press time, according to CrowdTangle, a Facebook Open-source intelligence (OSINT) tool.

Some Nigerians on Twitter expressed satisfaction over his suspension and recounted his highhandedness before, during, and after the 2023 general elections which impaired the economic system of the country.

While many described the decision of the president as the best he has made since his inauguration, others say his arrest was long overdue.

Emefiele was directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi.

Consequently, Bayo Onanuga, a spokesperson of the Tinubu presidential campaign, described Emefiele’s suspension as “Good riddance to worst CBN governor in history” while former senator Shehu Sani supported his tweet, saying “Good riddance to worst CBN governor in history”.

Below are some of the reactions of Nigerians:

https://twitter.com/katortarkaa/status/1667273809760493568

https://twitter.com/akintollgate/status/1667271467149434880

https://twitter.com/mrfestusogun/status/1667274046415798272

https://twitter.com/raytilde/status/1667281153210867716

https://twitter.com/ogbenidipo/status/1667276148827357186

https://twitter.com/iu_wakilii/status/1667270338088927232

https://twitter.com/danielregha/status/1667283345963732999

https://twitter.com/drpenking/status/1667270676334497793

https://twitter.com/itzlaramiles/status/1667273014419812358

https://twitter.com/poojamedia/status/1667279817446662146